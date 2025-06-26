Chicago Blackhawks have trade suitor for No. 3 pick: Report

Earlier this month, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported that the Chicago Blackhawks were open for business regarding the No. 3 pick in Friday’s draft. The Blackhawks could be convinced to move back for more immediate help on a young roster.

Given that the Blackhawks finished last season with the second-worst record in the league in Connor Bedard’s second season with the team, general manager Kyle Davidson needs to give the roster a kick in the pants.

The Chicago Blackhawks have a trade suitor

Per Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, the Blackhawks have a trade suitor ready to go for Friday night if they’re interested. The Pittsburgh Penguins have talked to Chicago about the No. 3 pick.

“I was already hearing a lot about the Penguins before the Rangers made the decision to transfer the No. 12 pick to them to complete the J.T. Miller trade,” Wheeler wrote. “As I’ve reported, I know they’d inquired with the Blackhawks about the No. 3 pick and have been aggressive in looking into moving up.

“It sounds like they like both Porter Martone and James Hagens a lot. I’ve also heard they like Roger McQueen. I believe Martone’s going top five, so they’d have to jump into the 3-5 range to grab him. I’m less sure Hagens goes top five, but I also believe the Flyers and Bruins like him at No. 6-7.”

Martone is a player the Blackhawks are reportedly keen on in this draft. So what the Penguins offer in return would be crucial in Davidson’s decision to finalize a trade or take a forward for the future.

