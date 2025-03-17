Chicago Bears make roster move at RB amid Ashton Jeanty draft buzz

The Ashton Jeanty to the Chicago Bears hype train has been picking up steam ever since general manager Ryan Poles made bold moves to find starters on the offensive and defensive lines this month.

Following the additions of offensive lineman Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney, and Jonah Jackson, the Bears no longer have glaring issues on offense. The additions of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo means Poles has the flexibility to draft the best player available.

The Chicago Bears have been linked to Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty, the 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up, could be that player. New head coach Ben Johnson has suggested he wants an upgrade at running back.

The Bears have the best odds to draft Jeanty, and many draft analysts think he’d be an offensive playmaker who would thrive with Johnson’s creative mind.

Amid the buzz surrounding the Bears and Jeanty, Poles made a roster move at running back on Monday.

The Bears re-signed Travis Homer

Per ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the Bears re-signed Travis Homer to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

“Running back Travis Homer is re-signing with the Bears on a one-year, $2 million deal, per source,” Schefter posted on X.

Homer signed a two-year deal with the Bears in 2023. He left the roster temporarily when free agency began last week.

Homer has appeared in 26 games for the Bears. He’s recorded 23 yards on six carries in his two years with Chicago. He played in 253 special teams snaps in 2023 and 166 special teams snaps in 2024. He returned one kickoff in 2024.

The Homer signing means the Bears have D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Ian Wheeler, and Homer on the roster.

Someone would need to be on the cutting block in training camp if the Bears draft Jeanty.

