Chicago Bulls have 2 players for the Mavs amid trade report

On Monday, Marc Stein shared an exciting rumor for Chicago Bulls fans during an otherwise quiet time for the fan base during the NBA conference championships. Stein suggested that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in trading with the Bulls for Lonzo Ball.

“League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston’s Jrue Holiday,” Stein wrote. “Complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday’s contract, (Dallas is) also maintaining an interest in a far more reasonable trade target as we’ve discussed on the DLLS Mavs podcast: Lonzo Ball.”

The Chicago Bulls have another player for the Dallas Mavericks

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Mully & Hugh Show” on Thursday, K.C. Johnson of CHSN gave his take on Stein’s report.

Cowley thinks the Bulls, who signed Ball to a two-year, $20 million extension last season, will hold on to the veteran point guard. But he does think another point guard on Chicago would be a good fit for the Mavs.

“(Ball’s) trade value is high because he’s a great locker room guy, and he’s essentially (on an) expiring deal with the team option for the second year and it’s a very manageable contract,” Johnson said. “I think it was reported really the day that that happened that this is a very movable piece. I don’t think that will happen before the season, but I could be wrong.

“Another name to keep in mind with Dallas, who needs a stop-gap point guard with Kyrie (Irving) out (Achilles), is Tre Jones, who’s going to be an unrestricted free agent and also has Bulls ties. So we’ll see where it goes. But gotta love the offseason rumors.”

Tre Jones or Lonzo Ball might not be with the Bulls next season

The Bulls received Jones, Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, and what became the No. 12 pick in the 2025 draft in a three-way trade that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings.

Jones averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 assists, rebounds 3.2 rebounds per game for the Bulls in 18 appearances.

One reason Johnson thinks the Bulls might keep Ball is because they had a chance to trade him in the recent past and didn’t because of money.

“I mean, they had an opportunity to get some draft capital for (Ball) at the deadline,” Cowley said. “It would have potentially needed to add a contract like a Marcus Smart. They chose not to. Try Jones’ emergence maybe makes them re-question that. I don’t know. We’ll see where it goes.”

The Bulls might have to decide between Ball and Jones on a roster that is heavy at point guard.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Rising UNC prospect linked to Bulls in 2025 lottery Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE