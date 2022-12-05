Trea Turner is the first domino to fall in this offseason’s star-studded shortstop class

Trea Turner has signed a massive deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. This contract seemingly sets the market for the rest of the top shortstops in this free-agent class. Turner’s deal comes in at a whopping 11 years for $300 million.

With Trea Turner off the table, it leaves only Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson available. Whether or not these players will garner contracts as long as Turner’s has yet to be seen. One thing is clear; if the Chicago Cubs are going to land one of these players, they’ll need to pull up the Brinks truck for them.

The Phillies will be paying Trea Turner $27.27 million every year for his age 30 through 40 seasons. Props to them for spending big to go even more all-in — and they're going to be really, really good next season — but I'm glad the Dodgers didn't make that deal. — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) December 5, 2022

With Trea Turner heading to Philadelphia, the pressure is starting to ramp up for Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs front office. It’s been heavily reported that Xander Bogaerts and the Cubs have been in contact. It seems heavily unlikely that the 30-year-old Bogaerts would land a contract as long as Turner’s.

Stay tuned, this year’s winter meetings are only getting started. Trea Turner and Justin Verlander signed massive deals today, and there’s still plenty more to come. This offseason’s crown jewel, Aaron Judge, is reportedly expected to arrive in San Diego tomorrow for meetings.

When it comes to landing a shortstop, the Chicago Cubs still appear to be very much in the mix. Perhaps the first domino falling will grease the wheels for the Cubs’ free agency efforts.

