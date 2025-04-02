Chicago Bears receive telling update from 77-sack trade target about contract negotiations

The Chicago Bears received another interesting update in a week of drama at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. In somewhat of a surprise, Bears chairman George McCaskey voted in favor of the Green Bay Packers’ proposal to ban the “tush push,” something the Philadelphia Eagles have defended.

That measure was tabled for the owners meeting in May after the vote was split 16-16 at The Breakers hotel.

Other drama has included feuds with players and owners on contracts. Star edge Micah Parsons called out Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for disrespecting his agent, David Mulugheta. Jones reportedly was ready to give Parsons a contract extension without including his agent on the details.

Chicago Bears trade target has awkward situation with current team

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a similar situation with Trey Henrickson, a potential trade target for the Bears. The Bengals have allowed Hutchinson to seek a trade as the defensive end asked for a pay raise after recording 35 sacks in two seasons.

Earlier this week, Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said Hendrickson was asking for too much money, per Kelsey Conway of cincinnati.com.

“I think he should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn’t think he’d be happy at,” Blackburn said. “I think some of it is on him to be happy at some point, and if he’s not, you know, that’s what holds it up sometimes.

“So, you know, it takes him to say yes to something, and also, we have all the respect in the world for him. He’s been a great player. We’re happy to have him. And so maybe we’ll find a way to get something to work. We’re just gonna see where it goes.”

Trey Hendrickson claims the Bengals aren’t talking to his agent

During an appearance Wednesday on ESPN‘s Pat McAfee Show, Hendrickson claimed the Bengals have not communicated with his agent, Harold Lewis.

“Well, first off, yesterday was April Fools,” Henrickson said. “I was traded to all 31 teams and had like 100 different contracts. So the one thing I was hoping that was an April Fool’s joke was that article, but called my agent and found out it was not, and that was a little disappointing because communication has been poor over the last couple months.

“You know, that’s something that I hold in high regard. They have not communicated with my agent directly. It’s been something that’s been a little bit frustrating. But again, this is the business of it, you know.”

Hendrickson claimed the Bengals told him during the combine in February that they’d be willing to offer him a new deal. He welcomed a call from Cincinnati’s front office.

“I’ve had my cell phone, same cell phone number since high school,” Hendrickson said. “Open line of communication is always open with me and my agent, so if they have anything they’d like to discuss, we’ve been nothing but willing to listen.”

Hendrickson would be an expensive trade piece

It’s telling that the Bengals aren’t dealing with his agent directly with three weeks to go before the draft.

Cincinnati needs to extend Hendrickson or trade him before the draft, or they take a risk that the four-time Pro Bowl DE will hold out this offseason (and maybe some of the regular season) without the ability to add more capital in the draft to replace him.

A trade feels more likely than not at this point.

After the Bengals gave Tee Higgins an extension and Ja’Marr Chase a record contract at $40 million per year (for a wide receiver), it doesn’t seem likely they’ll have room to pay Hendrickson in the ballpark of what pass rushers Maxx Crosby ($35.5 million per year) and Myles Garrett ($40 million per year) signed for this offseason.

The Bears need to be aware that Henrickson won’t be cheap after any trade. He reportedly turned down an offer of nearly $30-32 million per year, per Mike Dardis of WLWT.

At 30, Hendrickson wants a long-term contract so his family has stability. He doesn’t want incentives that are out of his control.

Hendrickson would be an amazing piece to put across from Montez Sweat (who makes $24.5 million per year), but his asking price could put the Bears out of the running.

