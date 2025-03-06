Chicago Bears coach has ties to pass rusher that is suddenly on trade market

Despite going 4-2 before their bye week, the Chicago Bears needed to be sellers at the trade deadline as they’d finish with a 5-12 record in 2024. However, the Bears have proven to be the league’s biggest buyers in offseason No. 4 for general manager Ryan Poles.

Chicago hired head coach Ben Johnson at $13 million per year. Before free agency, the Bears traded for offensive guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. The team signed tight end Durham Smythe on Thursday.

Jackson and Thuney have familiarity with Johnson. Now that the Bears have taken care of issues on the offensive side of the ball it’s time to give new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen some pieces to work with this season.

The Bears recently released DeMarcus Walker in a move that cut over $5 million in cap space. Chicago needs pass-rushing help on the edge to complement Montez Sweat.

Trey Hendrickson is seeking a trade

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cincinnati Bengals are permitting defensive end Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade.

Via Schefter:

The Bengals have taken the rare step of granting All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. “It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” said Hendrickson, the NFL’s sack leader. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.”

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator has ties to Hendrickson

Allen has experience coaching Hendrickson as a defensive coordinator and head coach. The New Orleans Saints drafted Hendrickson in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Hendrickson has appeared in 110 games and made 81 starts. He’s recorded 220 tackles, 77 sacks, and 14 forced fumbles in his career. He had a breakout year for Allen in his final season with the Saints when he recorded 13.5 sacks in 2020.

The former FAU standout signed a four-year deal with the Bengals in 2021 worth $60 million. At 30, he’s earned four straight Pro Bowl appearances. He’s recorded a whopping 35 sacks in the last two seasons.

The Bears have made two aggressive moves this week to become a playoff contender. Trading for Henrickson would change the race for the NFC North.

