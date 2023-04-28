Christopher Morel has been unstoppable with the Iowa Cubs this season.

Many were surprised when it was decided that Christopher Morel would start the season in the minors. Last season, the young utility player was called up to the big leagues straight from AA Tennessee. Morel ended up playing 113 games with Chicago last season.

Fans have questioned several roster decisions this season. It seems the organization would rather have Morel (and Matt Mervis) get consistent playing time in Iowa, but Morel is proving to be more than ready to be recalled. His production with the Iowa Cubs has been eye-popping, to say the least.

Christopher Morel today: 4-for-6, 2 HR, 4 R, SB. Christopher Morel this year w/@IowaCubs: .345 BA, 10 HR, 21 RBI, 1.254 OPS, 25 runs scored (21 games). Absolute stud. — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen2) April 27, 2023

It only took 21 games for Morel to rack up 10 home runs, including this mammoth 447-foot shot. His .345 batting average and .810 slugging percentage is a beautiful sight for Cubs fans. While his strikeout rate is still above average, his production simply can’t be denied. Unfortunately, it remains unclear how long it will take the organization to find room for the upbeat Morel.

Last season, Christopher Morel drove in 47 RBIs and recorded 16 homers. His upside was definitely plain to see, but that strikeout rate may have signaled he wasn’t quite ready. Morel struck out 137 times in 113 games and only managed 38 walks.

It should also be noted that Morel made starts at numerous positions in the majors last year. Though mainly seen as an outfielder and 3rd baseman, he also made starts at shortstop and second base last season. That is another reason his next call-up should be sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Morel will hopefully continue to dominate the world of Triple-A baseball. Fans will also be tirelessly calling for Matt Mervis and Christopher Morel to be promoted until it finally happens.

