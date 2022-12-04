Justin Fields has another electric run as he goes 56 yards for a touchdown against Green Bay

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields returned from a shoulder injury on Sunday just in time to play Green Bay in Week 13 at Soldier Field. And early on, Fields is making his impact felt on the game.

After Chicago went up 3-0 and then got a stop, Fields gave the home crowd something to cheer for.

The quarterback took a designed run 56 yards for a touchdown to put Chicago ahead 10-0:

Fields showed off his speed on the run while putting a nasty juke move on a defender to get out in the open field. From there, it was all over on the run.

The shoulder injury doesn’t appear to be a big problem for Justin Fields early on in this game as the Bears have already called a few designed runs for him.

Now lets see if the Bears can hold this lead against their rival Green Bay and Fields lead them to a victory.

