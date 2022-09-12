Twitter trolls Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers after loss to the Minnesota Vikings week 1

NFL Sundays are back and fans can rejoice in being able to sitting in front of the TV for the rest of the day enjoying the best football they can find, eating great food and going on twitter to see which player/team is getting lit up like a Christmas tree on Twitter.

This weeks winner is Aaron Rodgers and the Packers after a loss to Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. Worth noting that the Packers traded WR DaVante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he posted a ten catch 141 yard and touchdown game in Week 1, and replaced him with WR Christian Watson… see below.

Aaron Rodgers already over this shit pic.twitter.com/jRG1tqTH5C — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2022

There was heavy speculation that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay after frustrations with the front office and ended signing an extension with team instead. Signing a three years/150 million dollar deal. Having signed that deal, the Packers walked into Minnesota where they proceeded to get burned by wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Green Bay’s WR struggled throughout the game and twitter, which is a free app everyone should enjoy, did not waste any time.

Aaron Rodgers halftime speech to his recievers. pic.twitter.com/PstSZVOuLt — Jason (@JasonWard23) September 11, 2022

Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams vs Aaron Rodgers now pic.twitter.com/Vnw7Aovmvr — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 11, 2022

Aaron Rodgers postgame presser after chowing down on some shooms/ayahuasca pic.twitter.com/IMYo5lqR2u — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 11, 2022

Aaron Rodgers tried to throw a block on former teammate Za'Darius Smith. It didn't go over as planned.pic.twitter.com/XXQS7XXk6F — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

Aaron Rodgers reminiscing bout the good old days pic.twitter.com/l7rUcEdHhm — mcghee143rd (Braves 87-53) (@McRayvon22) September 12, 2022

Him and Kirk own him pic.twitter.com/LOEaebT1IF — nathansgamingworld (@nathansGworld) September 11, 2022

Aaron Rodgers on 37 different drugs watching Christian Watson drop that pic.twitter.com/uXKLLRSMgU — Stefan 🐯 (@BjOjuIari) September 11, 2022

packers offense week 1 pic.twitter.com/qsOlWMvruZ — CheeseheadTV 🧀 (@cheeseheadtv) September 12, 2022

Aaron Rodgers on his 3rd perc knowing it’s all over. pic.twitter.com/DIcJR3CZwp — Ross Read (@RossRead) September 11, 2022

Aaron Rodgers yelling at the wide receivers in the locker room pic.twitter.com/eshivVQeAj — Andrew Thompson (@realdru23) September 12, 2022

Also worth noting, Bears won week 1. Just a friendly reminder.

Bears Win, packers getting spanked. LIFES GOOD pic.twitter.com/nQzHCR9oAO — KJ (@Kennithjs21) September 11, 2022

