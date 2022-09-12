Trending
NFL Sundays are back and fans can rejoice in being able to sitting in front of the TV for the rest of the day enjoying the best football they can find, eating great food and going on twitter to see which player/team is getting lit up like a Christmas tree on Twitter.

This weeks winner is Aaron Rodgers and the Packers after a loss to Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. Worth noting that the Packers traded WR DaVante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he posted a ten catch 141 yard and touchdown game in Week 1, and replaced him with WR Christian Watson… see below.

There was heavy speculation that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay after frustrations with the front office and ended signing an extension with team instead. Signing a three years/150 million dollar deal. Having signed that deal, the Packers walked into Minnesota where they proceeded to get burned by wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Green Bay’s WR struggled throughout the game and twitter, which is a free app everyone should enjoy, did not waste any time.

Also worth noting, Bears won week 1. Just a friendly reminder.

 

 

