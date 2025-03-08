The Chicago Cubs have a few players on minor-league deals and non-roster invites vying for roster spots this spring.

The Cubs will begin their season on March 18-19, when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers over in Japan for the Tokyo series, where they’ll come back to finish up camp before traveling to Arizona to continue the regular season.

A few of those guys on the fringes of the roster hoping to travel to Japan and stay with the Cubs all season are Nicky Lopez and Vidal Bruján, who are competing for the last spot on the Cubs bench.

A battle for a spot on the Chicago Cubs bench

Lopez and Bruján, have had a great showing at the plate this spring, making it a tough decision for Jed Hoyer to decide who will win the last spot on the bench.

In eight games this spring, Lopez is hitting .474/.565/.579 with an OPS of 1.144, while, also having two doubles to his stat line. As for Bruján, he has also been impressive, hitting .304/.393/.565 with an OPS of .958 in 10 games.

Lopez’s case to make the roster

Lopez signed a minor-league deal this offseason with the Cubs after playing with their crosstown rivals the Chicago White Sox last season. In 124 games for the Southsiders, Lopez had a down year offensively, hitting .241/.312/.294 with an OPS and OPS+ of .606 and 76.

Even though Lopez wasn’t great at the plate, he didn’t allow it to affect his defenses, with him being named a finalist for the Gold Glove at second base for the American League. As it stands, the Cubs starter at the keystone position, Nico Hoerner, is slowly ramping back after having offseason surgery to repair a flexor tendon.

Given that’s the case, having someone of Lopez’s pedigree wouldn’t be bad, with the only drop-off being with the bat, but the defense remains the same. Hoerner is not expected to miss too much time, but won’t be making the trip over to Japan, and, it’s still questionable if he’ll be active to play against the Diamondbacks, and having Lopez as a backup for the meantime is a nice option.

Bruján’s case

Bruján was brought over to the Cubs this offseason in a trade that featured the Cubs sending first baseman Matt Mervis to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Bruján. Bruján is three years younger (27) than Lopez (30), which gives him the edge from a “youth” standpoint.

Another important advantage for Bruján is his ability to switch hit, while Lopez is strictly a left-handed hitter. This ability helps during late-game situations when dealing with matchups out of the bullpen. Last season, Bruján was a better left-handed hitter having a .230 average against righties, while posting a .197 average against lefties.

Another trait that Bruján brings to the table, which Lopez lacks, is his versatility. Bruján can play anywhere in the infield (except first) and has shown he can be a suitable backup centerfielder, which the Cubs need. This versatility could put him over the edge.

A possible last-minute decision

This battle between Lopez and Bruján could come down to the wire.

Jon Berti, Justin Turner, and Carson Kelly are all expected to make the Opening Day roster, which leaves one spot left for Lopez or Bruján to occupy.

With just 10 days until the first pitch is thrown over in Japan for the start of the season, it’s a coin flip on which player will win the job.

