The Chicago Cubs will have three players represent them at this year’s Midsummer Classic, with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker getting named as the starting centerfielder and rightfielder. Left-hander Matthew Boyd will also join PCA and Tucker, as this will be his first All-Star appearance along with PCA.

All three are deserving, as they have been what has made this Cubs team so successful. However, two players on the Cubs roster who are also putting up All-Star numbers were snubbed from even being named as reserve players.

Two Chicago Cubs players who should have been All-Stars

Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki are the names most deserving on the Cubs who were not selected for the All-Star Team. Busch and Suzuki are having career years and have proven to be more than deserving of a spot on the team, which is what Lance Brozdowski thinks, who works as a Player Development Analyst for Marquee Sports Network.

“.@LanceBroz discusses Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch’s All-Star snubs and the Cubs’ stellar offensive performance last night on the Cubs Daily Podcast!”

.@LanceBroz discusses Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch’s All-Star snubs and the Cubs’ stellar offensive performance last night on the Cubs Daily Podcast! — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 7, 2025

Seyia had his work cut out for him, as he was going up against Shohei Ohtani, who was the leading vote getter in the National League. It also didn’t help Suzuki’s cause that Rafael Devers had his votes imported over from the American League, which moved Seyia further down the list.

As for Busch, he also had a hard time making the roster, as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso were ahead of him in the voting. What made things worse was that the Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson made the team, when Busch is having a statistically better season.

Busch and Seiya by the numbers

If the All-Star Game weren’t in Atlanta, Busch likely would’ve been named a reserve, as he has a higher batting average, more home runs, and a higher OPS than Olson. In 84 games, Busch has hit .297/.384/.566 for an OPS and OPS+ of .950 and 170, whereas Olson in 89 games has hit .267/.368/.489 for an OPS and OPS+ of .858 and 139.

For Suzuki, even though his average is down, he has produced more power, leading to him having the highest slugging percentage of his career at .561, and is sixth best in baseball. Suzuki has hit 25 home runs on the season, which only falls behind Ohtani and the Philadelphia Phillies’ designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who also made the team over Suzuki.

The Chicago Cubs, Matthew Boyd good fortune union appears to be supreme fate Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE