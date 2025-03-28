The Chicago Cubs captured their first win last night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, winning the game by a score of 10-6.

The Cub’s offense was led by catcher Miguel Maya, who contributed five RBIs to his stat sheet, and leftfielder Ian Happ who had three RBIs of his own, one coming on a solo home run in the fourth inning off pitcher Zac Gallen.

The Cubs also saw a bounce-back performance from left-hander Justin Steele, who pitched 5.0 strong innings of three-run ball while striking out two and walking one batter.

Two other Cubs, Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki, also contributed to the offense collecting three hits between them.

Busch and Suzuki are poised to have breakout seasons in 2025 and will be a big part of the Cub’s success this season.

A strong showing from two of the Chicago Cubs stars

Busch and Suzuki both had strong performances in the third game of the season after they both went hitless against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Japan.

Busch, for his credit, had two hits in four at-bats while scoring one run and walking once. For Suzuki, he went 1-5 with one run scored.

This production from the Cubs’ three and four hitters is what the Cubs will need to be successful this season and achieve their goal of getting to the playoffs.

A Potential All-Star seasons for Busch and Suzuki?

Busch and Suzuki both can become first-time All-Stars this season.

Suzuki is coming off a strong offensive showing in 2024, and Busch had a strong spring and enters his third year in the league.

Last season, Suzuki hit over .280 for the second straight season, hitting .283/.366/.482 for an OPS and an OPS+ of .848 and 148 in 132 games.

Suzuki split his time between rightfield and being the Cubs’ designated hitter last season. This season, he’ll solely be the DH while spending some time in the outfield.

Busch had a decent showing last year, hitting .248/.335/.440 for an OPS and OPS+ of .775 and 118 in 152 games.

Busch is coming off a strong spring, raking three doubles and hitting .417/.475/.639 with an OPS of 1.114 and 23 total bases in 14 games.

Busch’s numbers during the spring and Suzuki‘s past two seasons should indicate a strong season ahead for two of the Cubs’ core players.

78 games to go to prove they’re All-Star worthy

With three games now in the books, Busch and Suzuki have 78 games to go before the halfway mark of the season and to prove they’re All-Star material.

Busch doesn’t just have the talent to make his first All-Star team, but he’s such a whizz with the glove at first he could win his first Gold Glove this season too.

And with Suzuki set to focus his attention solely on hitting, he could hit higher than .283 this season and take away his first batting title along with becoming an All-Star.

Time will tell if these two have what it takes to receive those honors, but they certainly have the talent to do so.

Chicago Cubs star sends strong message for president Jed Hoyer Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE