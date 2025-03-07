Trending
WHITE SOX

Two more Chicago White Sox pitchers are set to miss the season

Zack CariolaBy 3 Mins Read
MLB: Spring Training San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox
MLB: Spring Training San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Feb 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Prelander Berroa (73) throws in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox are dealing with several injuries entering spring training, which will affect them for Opening Day.

The most notable names who could miss Opening Day are Andrew Benintendi, who will miss 4 to 6 weeks with a broken hand after being hit by a pitch, and Austin Slater, who is dealing with an oblique strain.

The White Sox already have one pitcher in Ky Bush, who will miss this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and will have two more following suit after receiving the latest news from the injury front.

Two Chicago White Sox pitchers to miss the 2025 season

MLB: Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres
MLB: Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Sep 22, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; White Sox relief pitcher Prelander Berroa (66) tosses the ball to first base during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The White Sox can add two more pitchers who will need to go under the knife for this season, with right-handed pitchers Prelander Berroa and Juan Carela both set to undergo Tommy John Surgery according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

“Prelander Berroa and Juan Carela both will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in the coming days. Both surgeries will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister”

Berroa has been on the shelf after making just one appearance this spring where he allowed three hits, and two runs, both of which were earned in 0.1 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander left the game with elbow discomfort, which has turned into the worst-case scenario.

Berroa was coming into camp looking to be a fixture this season in the White Sox bullpen and be one of their high-leverage relievers.

As for Carela, he was a promising young right-hander who was a non-roster invite to camp to showcase what he could do. The 23-year-old Carela is ranked as the 21st-best prospect in their organization and can be a future middle-of-the-rotation arm, or a solid middle relief arm out of the pen. Carela made 23 starts between High-A and Double-A where he went 7-7 with a 3.71 ERA in 106.2 innings.

Opportunities for others

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Aug 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; White Sox pitcher Steven Wilson (36) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

With Berroa missing this season, it frees up an opportunity for someone like Steven Wilson to make the team.

In Carela’s case, his absences free up an opportunity for another young arm to slide into the rotation down at Double-A.

MLB: Chicago White Sox Media Day
MLB: Chicago White Sox Media Day Feb 20, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; White Sox relief pitcher Juan Carela (70) poses for a photo on media day at the team’s spring training facility in Glendale, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

