The Chicago White Sox are dealing with several injuries entering spring training, which will affect them for Opening Day.

The most notable names who could miss Opening Day are Andrew Benintendi, who will miss 4 to 6 weeks with a broken hand after being hit by a pitch, and Austin Slater, who is dealing with an oblique strain.

The White Sox already have one pitcher in Ky Bush, who will miss this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and will have two more following suit after receiving the latest news from the injury front.

Two Chicago White Sox pitchers to miss the 2025 season

The White Sox can add two more pitchers who will need to go under the knife for this season, with right-handed pitchers Prelander Berroa and Juan Carela both set to undergo Tommy John Surgery according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

“Prelander Berroa and Juan Carela both will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in the coming days. Both surgeries will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister”

Berroa has been on the shelf after making just one appearance this spring where he allowed three hits, and two runs, both of which were earned in 0.1 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander left the game with elbow discomfort, which has turned into the worst-case scenario.

Berroa was coming into camp looking to be a fixture this season in the White Sox bullpen and be one of their high-leverage relievers.

As for Carela, he was a promising young right-hander who was a non-roster invite to camp to showcase what he could do. The 23-year-old Carela is ranked as the 21st-best prospect in their organization and can be a future middle-of-the-rotation arm, or a solid middle relief arm out of the pen. Carela made 23 starts between High-A and Double-A where he went 7-7 with a 3.71 ERA in 106.2 innings.

Opportunities for others

With Berroa missing this season, it frees up an opportunity for someone like Steven Wilson to make the team.

In Carela’s case, his absences free up an opportunity for another young arm to slide into the rotation down at Double-A.

