The Chicago White Sox have struggled this spring with injuries, and it looks like it will affect their roster for Opening Day.

The White Sox got decimated in their pitching department, with six total pitchers set to miss this season due to Tommy John, four coming in March alone.

Given the number of injuries the Sox have had, they’ll have to adopt a next-man-up mentality with two players set to begin the season on the injured list.

Two Chicago White Sox players to start the year on the IL

The White Sox will likely have two main contributors to their lineup, Josh Rojas and Mike Tauchman, start their seasons on the injured list. Rojas has been dealing with a fracture in his big toe, and Tauchman is nursing a right hamstring strain.

Tauchman and Rojas were signed to one-year deals this offseason to act as “stop gaps” to give their outfield prospects like Braden Montgomery another year to develop.

Rojas had been making progress, with Daryl Van Schouwen reporting the other week that he started to lift weights and ride the stationary bike.

IF Josh Rojas (hairline fracture big right toe) got a lift in, rode stationary bike, received treatment today. Said he hopes to be on a field in 3 or 4 days. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 19, 2025

Unfortunately, it appears that Rojas is still feeling some pain and needs a little more time before being ready.

Who will fill in till their return?

Rojas is a utility man who is primarily a third baseman but can also play second base and shortstop. Manager Will Venable already stated that Miguel Vargas will be the first player to get a shot at being the team’s starting third baseman after having a phenomenal spring.

For shortstop, the White Sox will likely go with top prospect Chase Meidroth, who, by all indicators, has made the team and will start there on Opening Day, which means Rojas is out there. That leaves second base, where Lenyn Sosa will fill in until Rojas comes off the injured list.

In Tauchmans case, the White Sox will utilize a platoon situation for right field, with Austin Slater being Tauchmans partner. Slater will get the bulk of the reps against left-handed pitching, while Tauchman, who is left-handed, will go against righties.

While he works his way back, Slater and Travis Jankowski will split time out there.

Roster is coming together

With only three days til Opening Day, the White Sox still have a few more decisions to make on who will officially make the team.

The White Sox open things up against the Los Angeles Angels at home on March 27.

