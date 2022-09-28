One former Bears player beat out Khalil Herbert

Khalil Herbert had a breakout performance in Week 3 for the Chicago Bears. His 20 rushes for 157 yards led the way for the Bears’ 23-20 win over the Houston Texans. Herbert, the Bears’ number two running back on the depth chart, was given significant opportunities in the game after David Montgomery left with an injury. Herbert made the most of his opportunity. However, it wasn’t enough to earn him player of the week.

Two former Bears made the list. Atlanta Falcons Running back Cordarrelle Patterson won NFC offensive player of the week for his 141 yards rushing, 12 yards receiving, and one rushing touchdown. Patterson played for the Bears during the 2019-20 NFL seasons. Former Bears punter Pat O’Donnell won the NFC special teams player of the week as he punted seven times. Five of those punts were placed within the opponent’s 15-yard line. After eight years with the Bears, O’Donnell signed with the Packers this offseason.

Chicago Bears fans feel Herbert was snubbed

Looking at the rushing, receiving, and scoring totals from Week 3, one would have thought Herbert would win the award over Patterson. Herbert had more total yards and one more touchdown than Patterson.

Chicago Bears fans took to Twitter to ask why Herbert was denied the award. Some fans complained that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham got the defensive player of the week award over Roquan Smith.

Maybe listen to your own poll next time pic.twitter.com/y3lWJMMukG — KINGSPOWER (@KINGSPOWER_) September 28, 2022

@NFL if you just dont like the #DaBears just say that… @JuiceHerbert better numbers

Roquan Smith better numbers… @adamrank can you find out if the person who makes these decision is a packers fan? https://t.co/ieag5lX0au — Fresh Dyer (@Mr_Freshlee) September 28, 2022

Khalil Herbert:

157 yards

2 TDs

7.9 YPC Roquan Smith:

16 tackles

1 PBU

1 INT… https://t.co/F3Wx3OuUq3 — 🥇The Future TJ Thorne🥇 (@Seagorilla305) September 28, 2022

Bruh Herbert got robbed what the heck. https://t.co/3LF98vXBNy — ChicagoMuse (@ChicagoStatMuse) September 28, 2022

Khalil Herbert outperformed Cordarrelle Patterson in every stat and won the NFL poll they put out 💀🧐 https://t.co/6mosNkn0RO — Jackson Didlake (@diidlake) September 28, 2022

Khalil Herbert has better stats than Cordarelle across the board https://t.co/yX6Pf4TcBw — Fox McCloud9 (@cachesclayy) September 28, 2022

