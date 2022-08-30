The Chicago Bears still need wide receiver help and Tyler Johnson could be an option the Bears look at.

Tyler Johnson was considered to be the fifth wide receiver for the Tampa Bucs on a team that is loaded with WR talent. Johnson is a surprise cut from the Bucs that could very well fit into the Chicago Bears’ WR needs.

Here's a big and surprising cut: Bucs are waiving receiver Tyler Johnson today. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 30, 2022

The Bears are currently working with Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown rookie Velus Jones Jr. and Isaiah Coulter while the rest of their roster is dealing with injuries.

Johnson is a 6-1 205 WR who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Tyler Johnson has 48 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns in his career on 78 career targets.

