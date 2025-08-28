Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing to showcase Air Jordan 40 with paint scheme

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are underway this weekend in Darlington and 23XI Racing will have two drivers in the mix with Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace both qualifying. And with more races comes more paint schemes for the team.

Ahead of the World Wide Technology Raceway race on September 7th near St. Louis, Reddick is set to drive a paint scheme that pays homage to the Air Jordan 40 shoe. The paint scheme is based on the AJ40 tongue pattern from the shoe as it goes to the pavement for the race.

Check out the paint scheme below:

The AJ40 tongue pattern meets the pavement in St. Louis. A bold nod to 40 Years of Greatness in sport, style, and culture. pic.twitter.com/SNKJrmlmCo — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) August 28, 2025

This is the latest paint scheme from co-owner Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team and it’s one of the better ones this season for Tyler Reddick.

The Air Jordan 40 launched on July 12, 2025, and is the 40th model in the series.

Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace hoping to capture a title

While both drivers have qualified in the past for the playoffs, neither have won it. Reddick did have a fourth-place finish last season, falling short in the end.

For Tyler Reddick, he’s coming off a tough race in Daytona when he crashed early and missed the majority of the race. He did qualify for the playoffs due to points but he called it a big mistake.

“It was a really awful mistake to make so early in the race,” Tyler Reddick explained to NBC Sports after the Coke Zero Sugar 400. “Yeah, was really disappointing for the experience I have to find myself in that position.

“As a driver, you never want to make a mistake like that that early. We got some breaks for sure, and that’s what ultimately got us in. I hate that it came to that, but yeah, we at least made [the playoffs]. I think we’re just going to have to find out in the playoffs now at this point, yeah.

“The speed has been there at times. We just haven’t executed and capitalised. And basically, how tonight was just encapsulates what this year has been like for us, just time and time again not capitalising and not taking advantage of strong Toyota Camrys.”

Wallace is coming off a strong end to the racing season and has a win under his belt already this year.

