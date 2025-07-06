Tyler Reddick advances to next round of NASCAR in-season tournament

NASCAR is back in Chicago for its third year, racing in the streets of the Windy City. But the in-season tournament also rolls on and for 23XI Racing star Tyler Reddick, he’s on to the quarterfinals already.

Tyler Reddick entered Sunday’s race battling Carson Hocevar in the bracket-style format and he needed just a few laps to earn his spot. Hocevar spun out early in the race in a pileup that saw a few drivers have to leave the field and not finish. The did not finish for Hocevar means Reddick has already advanced to the next stage of the tournament.

Tyler Reddick’s push in Chicago

There was some early good news for Reddick on Sunday earning that spot in the quarterfinals, pushing forward in the in-season tournament. Overall, Reddick is racing well despite not having a win this season on the circuit.

He did finish second in this race a year ago and is hoping to improve on that with a big finish.

