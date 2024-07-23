Chicago Bears: Underdog receiver emerging as Caleb Williams favorite target

Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen received much of the hype surrounding the new-look Chicago Bears offense this offseason. Paired with veteran receiver DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet, quarterback Caleb Williams has the tools to develop in his rookie season that very few No. 1 overall picks do.

However, one underdog player from the 2023 Bears team is quickly growing an enriching rapport with Williams.

Tyler Scott didn’t have a great rookie season

The Bears drafted Tyler Scott in the fourth round of the 2023 draft to give Justin Fields a deep-threat option. The speedster was used to return kicks five times last season, averaging 21.6 yards per return last season.

Like many receivers in the Fields’ era, Scott wasn’t used to much success in the offense. He finished with 168 receiving yards on his 17 receptions. He was targeted 32 times and was credited with two drops.

Like another Day 3 receiver the Bears had last season in Darnell Mooney (who signed with the Atlanta Falcons in March), Scott stands to benefit from an improved quarterback situation this season.

Scott has been impressive at Chicago Bears’ practices

Scott caught a highlight pass during Sunday’s practice.

According to Nicholas Moreano with CHGO Bears, Williams hit Scott on a deep pass at Tuesday’s practice:

Looked like a busted coverage because Scott had about five yards on the nearest defender. Scott had to stretch out to make the catch and fell after securing the ball.

The connection needs to see the pads come on

Scott could provide Williams with a deep threat option that Odunze, Allen, and Moore won’t. At the very least, his speed will cause defenses to focus their attention on him and should give the above-named players a chance to get better separation.

It’ll be interesting to see if Williams can keep his connection with Scott when the pads come on. I’m seeing numerous reports that Williams is holding on to the ball too long during his reps, and many chunk plays the Bears offense is getting would likely have resulted in a sack in a real game. If Williams gets time to throw bombs to Scott, the offense will have a new level for the 2024 season.

