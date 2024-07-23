Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Chicago Bears: Underdog receiver emerging as Caleb Williams favorite target

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Marcedes Lewis
May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen received much of the hype surrounding the new-look Chicago Bears offense this offseason. Paired with veteran receiver DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet, quarterback Caleb Williams has the tools to develop in his rookie season that very few No. 1 overall picks do.

However, one underdog player from the 2023 Bears team is quickly growing an enriching rapport with Williams.

Tyler Scott didn’t have a great rookie season

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott (13) walks off the field after a game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears drafted Tyler Scott in the fourth round of the 2023 draft to give Justin Fields a deep-threat option. The speedster was used to return kicks five times last season, averaging 21.6 yards per return last season.

Like many receivers in the Fields’ era, Scott wasn’t used to much success in the offense. He finished with 168 receiving yards on his 17 receptions. He was targeted 32 times and was credited with two drops.

Like another Day 3 receiver the Bears had last season in Darnell Mooney (who signed with the Atlanta Falcons in March), Scott stands to benefit from an improved quarterback situation this season.

Scott has been impressive at Chicago Bears’ practices

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott (13) is tackled by a host of Carolina Panthers defenders after picking up a first down in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Scott caught a highlight pass during Sunday’s practice.

According to Nicholas Moreano with CHGO Bears, Williams hit Scott on a deep pass at Tuesday’s practice:

Looked like a busted coverage because Scott had about five yards on the nearest defender. Scott had to stretch out to make the catch and fell after securing the ball.

The connection needs to see the pads come on

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams training camp
© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Scott could provide Williams with a deep threat option that Odunze, Allen, and Moore won’t. At the very least, his speed will cause defenses to focus their attention on him and should give the above-named players a chance to get better separation.

It’ll be interesting to see if Williams can keep his connection with Scott when the pads come on. I’m seeing numerous reports that Williams is holding on to the ball too long during his reps, and many chunk plays the Bears offense is getting would likely have resulted in a sack in a real game. If Williams gets time to throw bombs to Scott, the offense will have a new level for the 2024 season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

 

 

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply