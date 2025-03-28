With the 2025 NFL Draft now less than a month away, Focus on who the Chicago Bears could potentially select with the tenth overall selection. Due to general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson addressing the team’s most pressing needs along the offensive line and defensive line, it is expected that they could target either the defensive end or running back position, especially if Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty drops. Although there is significant benefit to taking a prospect like Jeanty, it could be more beneficial for Caleb Williams’ development at the quarterback position if the Bears select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at ten.

Tyler Warren’s size would provide a different aspect to Caleb Williams’ growth at the quarterback position

Warren is seen as the best tight end prospect in the NFL Draft due to his imposing and nearly impossible to cover size, as he stands at six foot six inches while possessing an arm length of over 31 inches. During his time at Penn State, Tyler Warren proved to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses as he was able to win contested catches against defenders over the middle while also towering over defenders in the secondary when utilized on outside routes. The tight end recorded 104 receptions for over 1,233 receiving yards while recording eight touchdown catches.

Although the Bears already have one of the better tight ends in Cole Kmet, who is seen as one of the best size to speed talents at his position, adding Warren would give the team the best combo at tight end. Additionally, Johnson’s new offense would have an insane level of flexibility due to the duo’s ability to get open in different ways. Kmet’s superb route-running capabilities paired with Tyler Warren’s size advantage would create a litany of pass coverage issues for opposing defenses, especially over the middle of the field.

Warren’s size and matchup advantage would also prove to be vastly beneficial to Williams heading into the quarterback’s second season in the NFL. Having a pass-catcher with a massive catch radius would allow Chicago’s young quarterback to utilize more touch passes, especially fade routes where the receiver is able to win on 50/50 throws. Last season, the Bears’ offense rarely featured 50/50 throws, as the offense really lacked a talent at the skill position that had a noticeable size difference to allow for passes to be attempted.

Having the size advantage that Tyler Warren possesses will invaluable when it comes to red-zone and goal-line situation. The last time the Bears made the playoffs in 2020, they had offensive success with tight end Jimmy Graham who recorded eight touchdown catches, with seven coming in goal line situations. Warren’s presence. along with Kmet, Rome Odunze, and Dj Moore, Chicago’s offense will have more opportunity to convert their redzone situations into touchdown scores.

Another way selecting Warren would be beneficial to Chicago’s red zone and goal line offense is by offsetting the size at the team’s running back position. As of right now, the only true goal line back the team has is Roschon Johnson who recorded six touchdowns in goal-to-go situations. If the team drafts another small-sized running back, it may force Williams to have to attempt more touch and 50/50 throws, especially with Tyler Warren’s size to utilize in those situations.

Brock Bowers’ success could allow for the Bears to capitalize if Tyler Warren were to be selected

If Warren is there when the Bears draft at ten, the success the Las Vegas Raiders had with rookie tight end Brock Bowers in 2024 could be the deciding factor. Tyler Warren has received comparison to Bowers during this year’s draft process due to the similar size and the matchup advantage the tight ends possessed during their college careers. Last season, the Raiders’ rookie tight end was named an All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl due to his 112 receptions, which led to 1,194 yards and five touchdown catches.

Bowers is likely to receive immense pass coverage from opposing defenses in 2025, which will result in other pass-catchers on the Raiders offense to be able to be more productive. If the Bears take Warren tenth overall, there could be similar coverage focus paid to the rookie tight end, as opposing defenses may not want to be beat over the middle. Unlike Las Vegas’ offense, Chicago’s offense features several offensive weapons capable of having immense success if not respected from a coverage standpoint, as several pass-catcher recorded multiple 100-yard receiving games in 2024.

Johnson’s offense also uses the tight end position significantly in his offense, and having both Kmet and Warren would heighten the potential for an offensive scheme that has been a top five offense the last three seasons in Detroit. Tyler Warren could be used the same way Sam LaPorta has been used the last two years as the Lions’ pass-catcher has recorded over 1,600 receiving yards in his first two seasons in the league, including a being named to the Pro Bowl his rookie season in 2023.

The Bears are in a rare and terrific situation to where they can select any player available as there are quality prospects on both offense and defense that can be difference makers. Tyler Warren’s size alone makes him a very tempting selection at ten, as his presence would create immediate and valuable flexibility for Williams and Chicago’s passing offense. Pairing Warren with Kmet would resulting a near impossible passing offense to defend, something that was an issue for the Bears last season.

