Chicago Bears take big step with TE Tyler Warren: Report

The Chicago Bears have been tied to two skilled playmakers on offense for the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been linked heavily to the Bears, as he’d give new head coach Ben Johnson a running back like he had in Jahmyr Gibbs with the Detroit Lions.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is another interesting playmaker for Johnson. He had a standout season in 2024, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He could be a weapon like the one Johnson had with Sam LaPorta in Detroit.

The Bears are showing significant interest in Warren before the draft.

Tyler Warren will showcase his talents for the Chicago Bears

Per Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Bears were one of a handful of teams that Warren will “showcase” his talents for before the draft. He chose to stand on the sidelines for PSU’s pro day instead of participating for the scouts in attendance.

“Warren’s choice to stand on the sidelines was something I’ve been privy to for a few weeks now,” Pauline wrote. “I was told the tight end is focusing on a handful of teams and will showcase his talents for them before the draft. The New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts were three of the teams named. Since then, I’ve been told the New Orleans Saints and both LA teams have seemingly joined the mix.

“Warren is a bit of an acquired taste, and not everyone has him as the top tight end in the draft. He’s the No. 2 player at the position on my board after Colston Loveland. One team told me Friday that Warren is the fourth player at tight end on their board. One of Warren’s main attractions is that he’s a very safe pick at the tight end spot.”

What will the Bears do with Cole Kmet?

The Bears’ current TE1 is team captain Cole Kmet. Kmet had a down year in 2024, recording 7 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns in quarterback Caleb Williams’ rookie season. Former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron chose to feature slot receiver Keenan Allen more than Kmet last season.

It remains to be seen how Johnson wants to use Kmet in the offense. Johnson is expected to feature tight ends more in the passing game than Waldron.

Per Pauline’s report, it’s a safe bet Johnson is open to finding Kmet’s eventual replacement.

