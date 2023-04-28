Tyrique Stevenson will join the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears had to wait until Friday to add to their roster and on Friday night, the Bears selected cornerback Kyler Gordon of Washington with the 61st overall pick. The Jaguars traded this pick to the Bears, gave up 56 for 61 and 135.

Analysis

Here is a breakdown of Tyrique Stevenson game via NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

Stevenson was a top 50 overall recruit nationally out of Miami Southridge Senior High School. He signed with Georgia, where he earned the Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year award in 2019 (13 tackles, one sack, five pass breakups) and started four of 10 games played (34 tackles, five pass breakups) in 2020. He then transferred to Miami and was an honorable mention All-ACC selection his first year with the Hurricanes, starting 10 of 11 games played (43 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one interception, four pass breakups). Stevenson topped Miami with seven pass breakups in 2022 (25 tackles, 1.5 for loss) and intercepted two passes in 11 starts, earning third-team all-conference recognition.

Highlights

