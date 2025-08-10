Chicago Bears have troubling storyline emrge on starter after Dolphins’ preseason game

A Chicago Bears cornerback is running out of opportunities to show he can mature under a new coaching staff.

2023 second-round pick Tyrique Stevenson spent much of last season in the dog house for his antics before and during the Hail Mary that allowed the Washington Commanders and rookie Jayden Daniels to top Caleb Williams and the Bears last year.

Nothing good happened for the Bears from the moment Stevenson told the Commanders crowd to hush until the season finale, when Chicago upset the Green Bay Packers.

Stevenson had a blank slate with new head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. But the 25-year-old is back to his old tricks in training camp.

Tyrique Stevenson is back to his old tricks

Per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, Stevenson lacked self-control during Friday’s joint practice with the Dolphins, and it was unclear before the game if the cornerback started in the game on Sunday because he’s fighting for the CB2 job or as a punishment.

“CB Tyrique Stevenson is one of the few 1st-stringers playing for the Bears in a sweltering noon kickoff against the Dolphins,” Lieser posted. “Not clear whether it is because he’s in a position battle or if this is a consequence for fighting and lack of self-control in the joint practice Friday.”

The Chicago Bears have a tough decision to make

Stevenson’s hard hit on Jaylen Waddle led to a minor injury for the Dolphins receiver. Because of the undisclosed injury, Waddle did not play in the preseason contest that resulted in a 24-24 tie.

Stevenson has a reputation for being immature and a liability to have flags thrown his way. The competition for the CB2 job is more than being able to swat balls and intercept passes. The Bears need him to play clean football.

Based on his work Friday, Stevenson has more to do in the mental aspect of his game before his third regular season.

