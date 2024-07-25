Chicago Bears: Tyrique Stevenson set a lofty goal for the 2024 season

With a rookie quarterback going through rookie growing pains, the Chicago Bears will need their defense to hold down the fort if they want to stay in the playoff race this season. Second-year cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has a lofty personal goal for the upcoming season that could mean good things for the defense.

Stevenson had a great end to his rookie year. He recorded all four of his interceptions in the second half of the season. There should be a lot of optimism around Stevenson heading into the 2024 season.

Still, the Bears need Stevenson to improve this fall.

PFF gave the Chicago Bears secondary a low ranking

As previously discussed on CCS, Pro Football Focus ranked the Bears secondary in the bottom half of the league:

But [PFF] ranked the Bears’ secondary 19th, just one spot better than they were last year: The Bears signed cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a big contract extension this offseason after a career year. They also added safety Kevin Byard, who’s been one of the best safeties in the NFL since entering the league. Cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson had their ups and downs in 2023, as did safety Jaquan Brisker, but this unit could be extremely good in 2024 if it plays to its high-end abilities.

Tyrique Stevenson wants to earn All-Pro honors

Stevenson thinks he’ll have much more ups than downs this season. Per Chris Emma with 670 The Score, Stevenson said Thursday that he wants to earn All-Pro honors.

“I’m aiming for All-Pro,” Stevenson said. “More interceptions, more tackles, more PBUs, just want to elevate my game all round pretty much. And I know I’m capable of it.”

All-Pro is a lofty ambition for Stevenson in his second season, with a defense sporting a mediocre pass rush. If he can earn even a Pro Bowl nomination, the Bears would have one of the better secondaries in the league.

