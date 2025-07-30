Chicago Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson put on notice by coach

With veteran Jaylon Johnson sidelined with a leg injury, the Chicago Bears are giving extra reps in practice to other cornerbacks.

Those reps are putting Tyrique Stevenson in a potentially threatening situation this summer.

Following Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen confirmed that Stevenson’s job as the No. 2 cornerback was up for grabs this preseason.

Dennis Allen: Chicago Bears CB2 job up for grabs

“It’s completely up for grabs,” Allen said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “You saw it out there today. You saw some different guys going out there with the ones. And that’s how you develop the very best defense that you can is create as much competition as you can and let the tape make the decision. And that’s really what it’s about.”

Per Biggs, Stevenson has caught the ire of the coaching staff in training camp because he leads the secondary in having penalty flags thrown his way in coverage. Steveson was tied with Montez Sweat for being the most penalized player on the Bears’ defense against the pass with five penalties.

Biggs named Nashon Wright and Nick McCloud as two cornerbacks who are seeing more action on the practice field.

Tyrique Stevenson should win the gig

Still, Stevenson, a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, is the most likely candidate to be the No. 2 cornerback when the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 1 at Soldier Field.

“It stands to reason Stevenson will have to win the starting job,” Biggs wrote. “He didn’t play to a level last season that anything should be handed to him. With Wright catching the eye of coaches in the spring and more players getting a look, it puts a premium on performances in joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills as well as preseason games.”

Stvenson is coming into 2025 as a prove-it player on the defense. His attitude was called into question by the locker room and coaching staff following his actions before the Hail Mary pass that allowed the Washington Commanders to defeat the Bears last season.

Based on the early part of camp, Stevenson has not turned into a clean player just yet.

