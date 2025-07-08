Chicago Bears 2023 draft pick on ‘prove-it season’ with coaching staff, per insider

A few names from the 2023 draft need to show signs of improvement for the Chicago Bears in the upcoming season. The Bears’ first two picks in the draft, offensive tackle Darnell Wright and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, are solid NFL starters.

It gets a little murky after that. Tyrique Stevenson, Zaach Pickens, Roschon Johnson, Tyler Scott, Noah Sewell, and Terrell Smith have much to prove in Year 3. Seventh-round picks Kendall Williamson (Chargers) and Travis Bell (Vikings) are no longer with the Bears.

Chicago Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson has much to prove

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show” on Tuesday, Dan Wederer of the Chicago Tribune argued that Stevenson is set for a breakout season with a new staff.

“As far as a breakout candidate, I’m going to give you Tyrique Stevenson,” Wiederer said. “Because I think his skill set, I think his union with both (defensive coordinator) Dennis Allen and (cornerbacks coach) Al Harris, set him up for a real prove-it season with the defense that the Bears are vowing to play, with more press man coverage, man-to-man coverage overall.

“And Tyrique Stevenson’s got an opportunity here to put the horror of last year behind him. I really do appreciate his mindset. He’s got an edge to him. He’s obviously bothered by what happened in Washington and everything that followed. But this dude’s been through things in life, and I think he’s ready to really seize a starting role and then see how much he can do with it. And so that would be my breakout candidate.”

Wiederer noted that the 2023 draft class has the benefit of going into the upcoming season with a new coaching staff but the same front office that drafted them. Stevenson is going to have to prove to the new coaching staff that he has matured since last season if he wants to earn a new contract with the team.

New head coach Ben Johnson has no reason to put up with any situation like what happened against the Washington Commanders last season. With Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon under contract, the Bears have security at cornerback.

