Chicago Bears insider claims Tyson Bagent has outplayed Caleb Williams at practices

During the summer, Tyson Bagent said he wanted was for the Chicago Bears to give him a legitimate shot at being the starting quarterback during training camp.

That won’t happen this summer under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, but Caleb Williams needs to feel the fire from somewhere.

Tyson Bagent has had some better practices

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show” this week, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune claimed Bagent has outperformed Caleb Williams during some practices during training camp.

Still, Biggs thinks Bagent has enough worries with arm strength to keep the team from giving up on Williams’ development for a real quarterback competition.

“I mean, there have been some days that he has,” Biggs said of Bagent playing better than Williams at camp. “There have been some practices that I think he has. And then Tyson would probably admit that he’s had some practices where, you know, it got over, and he probably said, ‘That probably wasn’t very good.’

“But a couple of days, maybe. If Bagent was the long-term guy, though, you’ve got some questions about the arm strength. And he’s a totally different player. I don’t think that’s a question the Bears are entertaining anytime soon.”

The Chicago Bears need Caleb Williams to become better in the pocket

Biggs believes Williams is becoming more comfortable with Johnson’s offense, but they still need him to work on being better inside the pocket.

“I think it’s getting comfortable in the offense, getting comfortable with the timing because if he can become a quarterback that can play at a higher level in the pocket, and he’s going to need to do that, he’s got a chance to be really, really good because the stuff he can do outside the pocket can trend towards spectacular at times,” Biggs said.

The hope is that Williams will play better in Week 1 after the kitchen sink defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has thrown at him and the offense during training camp. What’s concerning is that Bagent is handling those duties better at some of these practices.

Bagent is also getting his unit to the line and getting the ball snapped before delay-of-game penalties, something Williams is having issues with this summer. If the former DII quarterback had a bigger arm, Bagent might be a threat to unseat the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft.

