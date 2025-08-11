Chicago Bears are close to making Tyson Bagent decision

The Chicago Bears entered the summer with a minor quarterback competition, and one player is ahead following the first preseason game.

With second-year quarterback Caleb Williams having a pregame workout with Ben Johnson on Sunday (where Williams struggled to complete passes during routes on air), third-year quarterback Tyson Bagent received most of the reps during the Bears’ 24-24 tie with the Miami Dolphins in front of 43,537 fans at Soldier Field.

Bagent wasn’t perfect, misfiring and taking a bad sack during the first two drives that ended as three-and-outs. His fourth drive ended in an interception. However, Bagent went 13-of-19 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown.

The Chicago Bears are close to making a decision on Tyson Bagent

Bagent’s competition, Case Keenum, finished eight-of-10 passing for 80 yards and two touchdowns. While Keenum fared better than Bagent but against worse competition in the second half, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune wrote that the coaching staff is leaning toward giving Bagent the QB2 gig.

“The Bears value what Case Keenum adds to the mix and they’ve been very positive about the 13-year veteran,” Biggs wrote. “But if there was a competition for the No. 2 job, I think it’s fair to say Bagent is clearly in the lead at this point and he’s gotten there by pouring himself into the new system since the outset of the offseason program.”

Head coach Ben Johnson likes how Bagent practices and what he brings to the offense. If Williams goes down, Bagent gives the Bears the best chance to win a game. Keenum was brought in to help mentor Williams, and he can still do so as the QB3 in the regular season.

