Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent gives emotional speech after $10 million contract extension

Tears were in Tyson Bagent’s eyes when he addressed the media at Halas Hall following the Chicago Bears‘ practice on Wednesday.

The third-year quarterback signed a two-year contract extension worth $10 million to keep him on the roster through 2027.

Bagent said the contract extension was a “weight off” for his family.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but my dad is my, he’s my right-hand man, and he didn’t, he didn’t have running water until he was in high school,” Bagent said. “So there’s definitely a lot of things that, and people that I could, that I think I could certainly help with this gift I’ve been blessed with. Just little things like that.

“You know, I don’t really know anybody back at home with any money, so, yeah, it feels good. I mean, it’s certainly a weight, weight off my shoulders and my family’s shoulders, and yeah, it definitely means a lot.”

#Bears QB Tyson Bagent had tears in his eyes today reflecting on signing a $10M contract extension. “My dad is my right-hand man. He didn’t even have running water until he was in high school.” 🥹 (🎥 @GNSportsTV)pic.twitter.com/b5WB0U5IcV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 20, 2025

Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent was rewarded for his hard work

Bagent’s contract extension before the final season on the deal he signed as an undrafted free agent was called a rarity, but nothing about Bagent’s rise from being a DII quarterback at Shepherd to starting four games in the NFL has been normal.

Bagent entered the offseason in a quarterback battle with veteran Case Keenum. He worked hard to earn the right to back up Caleb Williams, going 26 of 41 passing for 299 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the preseason.

Per the Bears’ website, general manager Ryan Poles called Bagent “one of the hardest workers” on the Bears.

“We are fortunate to ensure that Tyson remains a member of the Chicago Bears,” said Poles. “He is one of the hardest workers on our team and in addition to being a great competitor and teammate, he is a catalyst for positive influence throughout our entire organization.” Bagent earned his right to play in the NFL. This summer, he earned his right to stay.

