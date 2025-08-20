Chicago Bears make big $10 million decision on Tyson Bagent

The Chicago Bears appear to have made their final decision in the quarterback battle this summer between veteran quarterback Case Keenum and third-year quarterback Tyson Bagent.

Per Mark Carman of CHGO and the NFL Network, the Bears are extending the contract of Bagent for two years, giving Caleb Williams’ backup a $10 million deal.

“The Bears are signing QB Tyson Bagent to a two-year, $10 million contract extension that can be worth up to $16M with incentives, his reps at Milk and Honey Sports and Key Player Management tell The Insiders,” Tom Pelissero posted on X. “@CHGO_Bears first reported the deal, which runs through 2027. Tyson Bagent is eligible for a new deal entering his third season because he was undrafted in 2023.

“Early extensions like this are rare, and so is the opportunity to develop under Ben Johnson, who now has one of the NFL’s best backups locked up.”

Tyson Bagent is eligible for a new deal entering his third season because he was undrafted in 2023. Early extensions like this are rare, and so is the opportunity to develop under Ben Johnson, who now has one of the NFL’s best backups locked up. https://t.co/i4rV6gjHZa — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 20, 2025

The Chicago Bears are keeping Tyson Bagent through 2027

The Bears signed Bagent as an undrafted rookie out of DII program Shepherd in 2023 to a three-year contract worth $2,720,000, per Spotrac. Bagent started in four games in his rookie season and appeared in five amid injuries to then-starting quarterback Justin Fields. He went 2-2 as a starter.

In his two seasons in Chicago, Bagent has completed 96 of his 145 passing attempts for 870 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. He’s proven to be a quality backup quarterback in the league, though he has expressed ambitions of competing for a starting job.

Unless thigns go terribly wrong with Williams, Bagent won’t compete for a starting job in Chicago.

Per Mike Garafolo, there had been chatter in league circles about the possibility of the Bears trading Bagent, but the two sides decided they want to work together.

“There’s been chatter here and elsewhere on social media about whether the Bears would trade Tyson Bagent to a QB-needy team,” Garafolo posted on X. “This is an emphatic no way. Ben Johnson & Co. have gotten off to a great start with Bagent and the feelings are mutual.”

Bagent has had a solid start to the preseason. He’s 26 of 41 passing for 299 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

