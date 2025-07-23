The Chicago Bears officially started their 2025 training camp on Wednesday with the team’s first official practice under new head coach Ben Johnson.

One of the better things going for the Bears to begin camp is that other than Jaylon Johnson, all their expected opening day starters are healthy, which is something other teams around the league can’t say. In Detroit and Tennessee, the Lions and Titans have already lost players to season-ending injuries, including quarterback Will Levis, which could open a potential trade option for Chicago and backup signal-caller Tyson Bagent.

Tyson Bagent’s value as a backup or a potential starting quarterback will be high during the 2025 preseason

Since signing with the Bears as an undrafted free agent back in 2023, Tyson Bagent has been subjected to potential trade rumors due to his performance as a backup, especially after playing at Division II school. Bagent, as a rookie, started four games for Chicago in the middle of the 2023 season, compiling a 2-2 record, and showing a basic ability to execute an NFL level offense. Although the inexperienced quarterback’s play tailed off during the four-game span due to his subpar arm strength, scouts and analysts were still impressed his ability to read opposing defenses and get the ball out quickly to avoid sacks.

Bagent’s trade value increased even more with his performance during the 2024 Bears’ preseason, as he displayed increased arm strength connecting on several downfield throws, including a touchdown throw of 25 air yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. Even more impressive was that Tyson Bagent showed an ability to quickly digest a playbook, as he executed a new playbook for the second year in a row, which is hard task for even some veteran quarterbacks in the league to do. It these attributes that led to speculation that the second-year signal caller could be a valuable trade asset for Chicago if another team was in need of a backup or a starting-caliber passer.

With Johnson as Chicago’s new head coach and the team signing veteran quarterback Case Keenum, there is a chance that Bagent might not have a role if the franchise decides to only carry two quarterbacks into the regular season. Given the trade interest that the Bears’ backup signal-caller has garnered over the last two years, it would be unwise for general manager Ryan Poles and Johnson to cut him outright without trying to conduct a trade with an opposing team for draft compensation. If Chicago were to cut Tyson Bagent to avoid carrying three quarterbacks, it is likely that he would be signed within 24 hours by a team in need a of a signal-caller, whether backup or starter.

As training camps open across the league this week, there are several teams that didn’t really resolve their issue at the quarterback position, which would give the Bears multiple trading options for Bagent. The three teams that could be the neediest to seek help via a trade would be the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and the Tennessee Titans. Tyson Bagent would offer the three teams either depth at the position or a player that is capable of starting, if the signal-callers they have do not impress during training camp and the preseason.

The Titans could be in a dire situation for a backup and a quarterback that is capable of starting during a short-term span, especially with 2025 first overall selection Cam Ward. With the season-ending surgery for Levis, Tyson Bagent would prove to be a qualified replacement, if not better, as a potential backup. Additionally, if Ward struggles to begin his rookie campaign, it could be in the Titans’ best interest to sit him for three to five games to sit and learn, while Bagent becomes the starter as a game-manager.

Depending on how the preseason shakes out as a whole, Chicago could be ready to pounce if a team is dissatisfied with their depth or if an injury transpired by enticing them with Tyson Bagent. Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, or even Arizona Cardinals, who have an established starter in place at quarterback could look to solidify their backup position. If Bagent can turn in another stellar preseason, he will be a hot commodity for teams once cuts and roster finalizations take place towards the end of August.

Tyson Bagent’s inexperience breaking down film may be why the Bears value Case Keenum as a backup

Although Bagent has proven himself a trustworthy backup and a player that can start in the short-term, his inexperience may be why the team could move him if a potential trade can be agreed upon. Despite being more youthful, athletic, and having more upside, Tyson Bagent doesn’t have the immense level of experience that Keenum has, especially when it comes to dissecting game film. The 11-year veteran has started for over eight teams, including being the starting quarterback for two of those teams.

Johnson’s goal with Chicago’s new offense and starting signal-caller Caleb Williams heading into his second season will be to ensure the best situation for growth. For the new head coach, having a veteran presence that would help with game-planning and breaking down game-film attributes significantly to an inexperience quarterback being able to learn a new offense, something Bagent might not be able to do as well as Keenum. Additionally, having Tyson Bagent trying to learn a new offense for the third year in a row may not be something Johnson wants to worry about while trying to focus on Williams.

Bagent, despite having upside in the long-term when compared to Keenum, doesn’t have the experience Johnson might desire at the backup position. A good example of having a strong quarterbacks room filled with veterans to help an inexperience signal-caller would be what transpired with Chicago in 2021. In 2021, the Bears drafted Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, as he joined veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles at the position for the team, as head coach Matt Nagy wanted to make sure that the rookie had the best support system around him.

For Chicago, Bagent may provide more value at the moment as a trade asset than a player that can help in 2025 or 2026. Despite potentially not having a significant role with Bears in 2025, that doesn’t mean Tyson Bagent can have significant value for a team in need of a backup or short-term starter at the quarterback position. The third-year signal-caller has a promising career ahead and has achieved a lot that could pay off with a starting role this season if the right opportunity arises.

