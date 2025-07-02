Chicago Bears’ Tyson Bagent wants a ‘real competition’ for QB1 job

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent is patiently waiting for a legitimate chance to earn a starting quarterback job. One of the harsh truths in the NFL that doesn’t often get talked about is that there isn’t always a true competition for starting jobs.

How much a player gets paid, where they were drafted, optics, and politics in the front office and with ownership factor in on who gets to play on any given Sunday. The Bears signed Bagent as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Justin Fields’ final season in Chicago.

In 2024, the Bears selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. Without having coached Williams at practice one time, then-head coach Matt Ebeflus named Williams the team’s starter before rookie minicamp.

The Chicago Bears haven’t had a legit QB competition in years

During an interview with Mark Carman on the CHGO Bears Podcast, Bagent acknowledged that he’d like to have what Carman described as a “real competition” for the QB1 job in Chicago. But he understands he has to continue to play the game to earn an opportunity for a starting job.

“Yeah, there’s there’s there’s an element to that,” Bagent said of wanting the Bears to give him a legitimate shot at the starting job. “And then there’s an element of, you know, once again, we’re in the NFL, and things happen the way that they happen. So I’m competing. I’m competing every day.”

Bagent didn’t really play meaningful snaps last year. He threw for 859 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions in his rookie season, playing when Fields was out with injury. Bagent went 2-2 in his four starts in 2024.

Tyson Bagent wants to earn the NFL MVP award

This offseason, the Bears aren’t giving Bagent a chance to take Williams’ job. He’s competing with veteran quarterback Case Keenum for the backup gig. Still, Bagent’s goal is to eventually become the league’s MVP and win a Super Bowl.

“I’m training to become the league MVP and a Super Bowl champion myself every single day, regardless of what position I’m in today,” Bagent said. “So it’s all about the continued pursuit of it. And I think personally, I think that’s just what makes it all the best is all these things we have going on, all these competitions, all these things to look forward to.”

Bagent has three more weeks to prepare before training camp begins for veterans on July 22. Bagent needs to win his competition against Keenum before he can set his sights for a QB1 job.

Will the Bears ever give him a real shot?

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears could catch crucial break in Vikings opener Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE