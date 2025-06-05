Chicago Cubs receiving backlash for surprise DFA decision on veteran pitcher

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell said the team would be shifty in June as they navigate playing 26 games in 27 days amid injuries with the starting rotation and bullpen. One such crafty move had the Cubs set to start Drew Pomeranz on Thursday night against the Washington Nationals before Ben Brown takes over.

Amid the Cubs’ injury woes, Chicago made a surprise decision to DFA a veteran pitcher coming off the 60-day injured list.

Chicago Cubs DFA pitcher

Per Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cubs activated Tyson Miller from the injured list and DFA’d him before Thursday night’s game.

“Cubs activate Tyson Miller from the IL and DFA him,” Lee posted on X.

Cubs activate Tyson Miller from the IL and DFA him. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 5, 2025

This was his second stint with the Cubs, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. Miller began 2025 on the injured list due to a hip impingement.

The right-handed pitcher has a 7-3 record and a career ERA of 3.87 with 32 strikeouts. Miller, 29, has spent time with the Texas Rangers, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Seattle Mariners before re-joining Chicago in 2024.

Miller pitched in 49 games for the Cubs in 2024, recording an ERA of 2.15 and a 5-1 record with one save.

Cubs fans give the front office backlash for Miller being DFA’d

Cubs fans on social media gave the front office backlash for their decision to DFA Miller.

“what??? that makes no sense,” wrote a fan.

“this makes no sense,” posted another.

“He been DFAed by the Cubs more times than he’s taken a loss in a game for them,” posted one commenter.

“Why??!!??? Give him a shot in the pen. He was outstanding last year,” argued a fan.

“Bro I loved him no!!!!!!!,” posted another.

