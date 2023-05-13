The UEFA Champions League semi-finals are right around the corner. You know what that means – the top European teams are in the last four and will battle for a prestigious final spot. To help you understand what to expect, we created a small guide on the latest fixtures and odds.

However, we’ll also look further down into the competition. On top of evaluating the Champions League final odds, our guide will provide some information about what can happen in the finals, depending on which teams make it.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Real Madrid’s performance in this UEFA Champions League has been nothing but extraordinary. Out of ten matches, Los Blancos only lost once – against RB Leipzig in the group stage. Since then, they defeated Liverpool (6-2 agg.) and Chelsea (4-0 agg). However, while their run to the Champions League semis has been impressive, they have issues in their domestic league in La Liga. The team sits in second place, 11 points behind Barcelona and only two points clear of Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City hasn’t lost in this year’s Champions League but has four draws so far – FC Kobenhavn, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Bayern Munich. The team eliminated RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich with aggregates of 8-1 and 4-1, respectively. Regarding the Premier League, they haven’t lost since February 12th. While in second place in the EPL, they are major betting favorites to win, as they are two points behind Arsenal but have played two fewer matches than the Gunners.

Regarding head-to-head matches, Manchester City has a slight advantage. Since 2016, The Citizens have beaten Real Madrid three out of five times, but let’s not forget Real Madrid eliminated City in the semifinals of the 2021/2022 Champions League. The odds are slightly in City’s favor – between 2.05 and 2.25 for the first match. The odds for Real Madrid range from 3.05 to 3.30.

AC Milan x Inter Milan

AC Milan and Inter Milan have faced each other four times in the history of the Champions League. They have met in the knockout stage twice in 2003 and 2005, with AC Milan winning both ties.

Both Inter and AC Milan finished second place in their group. While in their group AC Milan failed to score against Chelsea on both legs but eliminated Tottenham (1-0 agg) and Napoli (2-1 agg) in the knockout stage. Inter finished behind Bayern Munich in their group, losing twice to the German giants by a score of 2-0. In the knockout stage, they reached the semis by eliminating FC Porto (1-0 agg) and Benfica (5-3 agg).

In Italy Serie A, both teams have had issues and as of May 3, they are tied for fourth place with no chance of winning the league title.

We’re expecting two balanced legs for this derby. When writing, online bookmakers had odds between 2.60 and 2.80 for AC Milan to win the first leg. Inter’s odds are extremely close, ranging from 2.63 to 2.88.

What About The Final?

The 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League final will occur on June 10th. So far, only one thing is certain – we’ll see a team from Milan in the final. Fortunately, online bookies have already released the outright odds for who will be the champion, which is extremely helpful.

According to online sports betting sites, Manchester City is the most likely to win the competition, with odds varying between 1.60 and 1.72. In second place is Real Madrid, with odds from 4.00 to 4.75.

Inter and AC Milan’s odds show the former is more likely to win the competition. At the time of writing, its odds ranged from 7.00 to 8.00. The odds for AC Milan are slightly higher – between 8.00 and 9.50.

