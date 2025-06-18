‘Unacceptable’: Angel Reese sounds off after Chicago Sky’s loss; leads WNBA in turnovers

Two days after recording her first career triple-double, Angel Reese put up a double-double in the Chicago Sky‘s 79-72 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night in front of 7,579 fans at Wintrust Arena. Reese went 7-of-13 shooting for 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

But the real story for Reese and the Sky was the turnover battle. The second-year power forward gave up seven turnovers, meaning she had two more turnovers than assists against the Mystics.

Chicago as a whole surrendered 40 points off 22 turnovers. Washington had 16 turnovers.

Angel Reese called the Chicago Sky’s performance “unacceptable”

Following the game, Reese told the media that giving up 40 points off turnovers was “unacceptable.”

“40 points off 25 turnovers is literally unacceptable,” Reese said before owning up to her seven-turnover performance.

“Seven turnovers for me just can’t happen,” Reese said. “I’m trying to relieve my guards. I got to be better.”

Turnovers have been a problem for the Reese and the Sky all season. Reese has been the main culprit, averaging a team-high 3.9 turnovers per contest and leading the league in turnovers with 43.

Following Sunday’s win over the Connecticut Sun, Reese said she was still figuring out how to be a more efficient passer in head coach Tyler Marsh’s system. She believes bigs can have the most beautiful passes.

A tough weekend schedule is coming

Unfortunately, bad passes and poor play cost Chicago a chance to win a much-needed game against a sub-.500 Mystics team. The Sky needed to win Tuesday’s game to inch closer to becoming a .500 team and to show consistency.

At 3-8, the Sky have two challenging games scheduled for this weekend. They’ll host the (8-4) Phoenix Mercury on Saturday before traveling to play the (8-4) Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

Can the Sky turn over a new leaf by Monday morning?

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Another Chicago Sky player appears to make criticism of head coach Tyler Marsh Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE