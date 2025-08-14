Unheralded weapon climbing up Chicago Bears depth chart amid training camp

Outside of quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are the biggest names in the Chicago Bears’ passing attack. Perhaps rookies Luther Burden or Colston Loveland, maybe even veteran Cole Kmet can dethrone them with a strong season. But as Ben Johnson prepares to unleash his offense on the Windy City, an unheralded name is catching everyone’s attention.

The Bears signed Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year contract during the offseason. It fell a bit under the radar, based on the other roster moves Chicago was making at the time. But now, the veteran receiver looks poised to hold a massive role in Johnson’s new-look offense.

Wednesday’s practice further emphasized that point. He specifically made three straight catches during an end-of-half drill. Whenever the Bears practice, it seems like Zaccheaus’ name is being brought up. That isn’t lost on wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

“OZ is the F-receiver in this offense. It’s a big deal, because you’re asked to do a lot as it relates to blocking and as it relates to running certain routes,” wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Antwaan Randle-El said. “That’s why you see it showing up with him a lot, because he has understood it. He’s getting in the spot where he needs to be all the time and he’s able to make the plays. I believe he’ll continue to do that as well.”

Olamide Zaccheaus’ role on Chicago Bears

Even with his strong training camp performance, Zaccheaus is at least behind Moore and Odunze on the depth chart. Eventually, Loveland and Burden will have larger roles while Kmet isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. But filling a secondary receiving role has been something Zaccheaus has excelled at throughout his career.

Mostly serving as no-higher than the third wide receiver for every team he has played for, Zaccheaus has made 149 receptions for 1,998 yards and 13 touchdowns over his six-year NFL career. As a member of the Washington Commanders in 2024, he set a new career-high with 45 receptions, going for 506 yards and three touchdowns.

Zaccheaus will be asked to fill open space all over the field. If teams are paying too close attention to Moore and Odunze, then Zaccheaus will be open. If the Bears need a few yards to move the chains, the veteran will once again be a top option. Especially with his growing chemistry with Williams, Zaccheaus is set to fill a crucial role in the offense even if he isn’t breaking the box score weekly.

Chicago is expected to take a massive step forward in the passing game with Johnson instilled as head coach. Zaccheaus wasn’t the Bears’ biggest addition this offseason, but he is already proving to be a diamond in the rough.

