UPDATE: Chicago Bears add WR to Week 6 injury report

The Chicago Bears add a WR to the injury report

The current Chicago Bears injury report looks much different than the one released Monday. The Bears placed linebacker Matt Adams on the Bears’ injured reserve Tuesday. On Monday, the team activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry off the injured reserve.

According to the Bears, injury report released Tuesday, Harry’s name has been added to the injury report. The fourth-year wide receiver was projected to be limited in participation in practice with an ankle injury. (It’s a projection because the Bears conducted Monday’s and Tuesday’s practices as walk-throughs with the short week before Thursday night’s game.)

Cornerbacks Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson are listed as full participants for practice.

It’ll be interesting to see if Harry will be able to make his debut against the Washington Commanders Thursday. Harry caught four touchdowns and had 598 yards receiving during his first three years in league with the New England Patriots. The Bears traded a 2024 seventh-round pick for Harry this off-season.

