How many games will the Bears win in 2022?

With training camps kicking off and the start of the regular season around the corner, it is time for absurd record predictions across the NFL, and fans should be bothered by the pessimism around their teams. Realistically, there is almost no way to accurately predict final records, especially for a team such as the Bears, who have faced great changes this offseason.

Between new coaches, players, and the possibilities of injuries and further signings/trades, it is nearly impossible to know where a team will finish before preseason even begins. However, after finishing 6-11 just a season ago, NFL writer Nate Davis believes that the Bears are on track for a worst record for the 2022 season.

Summer is officially over. If I think your team stinks, no offense intended. Now, onward to my annual #NFL record projections … sorry, but you'll have to click for the playoff forecast! https://t.co/lY7XzpcGgK pic.twitter.com/jb6sOWc6K0 — Nate Davis (@ByNateDavis) July 26, 2022

The 4-13 record Davis has predicted for the Bears puts the team in the bottom three of the NFL, ahead only of the Falcons and the Texans. If Davis’s predictions hold true (I doubt they will), this win total would be the worst for the team since the 2016 season, and the first time the Bears finished last in the NFC North since 2017.

This season compared to last season

The Bears on paper are certainly not the same team they were a season ago. While this includes the loss of players such as Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, and Allen Robinson, there are still many improvements within the roster and around the locker-room that may help the Bears surpass their six wins from a season ago.

The hiring of Coach Eberflus has certainly changed the culture of the team (a roster that not too long ago was divided on their opinions of a different head coach), as well as the on-field identity of the offense and defense. The Bears go into 2022 with a younger and more talented secondary (at least according to draft capital), a starting quarterback with a year or so of experience under his belt, and a healthier and deeper offensive line, a specific focus as of late.

One notable statistic that doesn’t seem to be accounted for in this prediction includes strength of schedule. According to CBS sports, the Bears faced the 3rd toughest schedule just a season ago, and still won six games. This season, the same metric has the Bears as the 8th easiest schedule, with only the Lions facing an easier schedule within the NFC North.

The Bears may struggle a bit in 2022, teams with a new head coach sometimes do, but with an easier schedule than last season, more experience under center, and new schemes on both sides of the ball, it would not be surprising to find the team with 6 or more wins by the end of the season.

Where do you think the team will finish in 2022? Will they earn more or less wins than a season ago? What place will they finish in the NFC North?

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE