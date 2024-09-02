The Chicago Bears have begun preparing for their season-opening game coming up next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, as they spent the last week finalizing their 53-man roster. There were several questions regarding which players on the bubble to be cut would make the opening-day roster, as many fans and analysts felt wide receiver Velus Jones Jr was potentially at risk. Not only did Jones Jr make the cut, but he appears now to have a small, yet significant, role in Chicago’s offense once the season starts on September 8th.

Velus Jones Jr has had a wide range of highs and lows while with the Bears the last two seasons

Velus Jones Jr’s presence on the Bears’ roster has been intensely debated ever since general manager Ryan Poles drafted the wide receiver from Tennessee in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Draft pundits questioned Poles’ decision of selection because despite Jones’ elite speed, his age and skill set as a pass-catcher were concerns, as he did have several dropped passes at Tennessee. The concerns were amplified when the rookie failed to get on the field during the 2022 regular season, missing Chicago’s first three games due to injury.

The 2022 rookie campaign was a roller coaster ride for Velus Jones Jr as he had moments where he flashed big-play ability and a credible threat opposing defenses had to account for, but also a player that struggled with catching and protecting the ball, dropping several deep-passes throws and fumbling on several different occasions. During his first year in the league, Jones lost three fumbles, two of which directly influenced the outcome of games. Despite the ball protection issues, the wide receiver did have several rushing attempts, receptions, and special teams’ returns that were for 25 yards or more.

Last season, several of the same issues that plagued Velus Jones Jr in 2022 were amplified again, as he dropped several deep balls, including a notable touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in front of national audience. The second-year regression led fans and media to believe that the former Tennessee wide receiver could be cut if he failed to impress during the 2024 preseason. Despite having fumbling issues again, Jones Jr was given significant time at the running back position and had immense success, rushing for over 100 yards and a touchdown in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Heading into the regular season, it appears that the Bears and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will have a specific role for the third-year wide receiver, who could be deployed as a scat-back that is utilized in favorable situations. The goal for Chicago’s offense will be to capitalize on Jones Jr’s speed and avoid having to rely on him in the deep passing-game. Either short throws, pop-passes, handoffs, or tosses could be the easiest way to get the highest return on investment from the third-year pass-catcher and limit his weaknesses overall.

There have been too many instances where the embattled pass-catcher demonstrated a big-play ability either catching a pass for over 20 yards, or more importantly, a rushing attempt of ten yards or more. In October of 2022, Velus Jones Jr had three games of either a touchdown or a rush for ten yards or more, which resulted in offensive coordinator then being able to use him as a decoy. Several of Justin Fields’ rushing touchdowns in goal-line situations came on plays where Jones Jr was in motion pre-snap, forcing an opposing defender to follow him.

Velus Jones Jr’s potential role in the Bears’ offense will be a diverse but small one

For Waldron, Velus Jones Jr could be the perfect role player with a specialized role, given how the offense is constructed at wide receiver and at running back. Jones’ versality to be dangerous on short passes and rushing attempts is the perfect change of pace for an offense featuring elite-level talent at the pass-catching position, which includes DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze. There could be a play where Waldron deploys his top three wide receivers on deep passing patterns, with the sole intention of getting the ball to Jones out of the backfield on a pop pass or swing route to allow Jones to run wide open space.

From a rushing standpoint, the third-year player provides change of pace from a speed situation, compared to the other wide receivers. Although Moore and Odunze have recorded rushing attempts for significant gains, neither has had as much experience as Jones has had over the past three season. Additionally, with backs like Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert, who are more known for their power than their quickness, Velus Jones Jr could serve a reliable change of pace running back, if D’Andre Swift goes down with an injury.

There is precedent for the Bears’ offense to use a player in this hybrid role as they had Cordarrelle Patterson used in a similar situation for the team back in 2020. Patterson’s speed was a massive mismatch for opposing defenses and then-head coach Matt Nagy deployed him as both a wide receiver and running back. One of the reasons for Chicago’s late-season playoff push in 2020 was because the offense had success running the ball as they won three of their four final games to make the post-season.

It appears that the Poles and Waldron’s offensive staff understand that they have something with Velus Jones Jr and that it may be best to limit his usage, yet highlight his best strength. Chicago’s offense already is set with a quantity of top-level players at the skill positions, but Jones Jr’s presence still over value. Speed creates havoc for opposing defenses if used properly and the Bears appear ready to utilize it with one of the fastest players still in the league.

