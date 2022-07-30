Velus Jones Jr. grabbed two more deep pass from Justin Fields today his second big play in two days, for the Chicago Bears.

Through four days of training camp, rookie third round draft pick Velus Jones Jr’s speed has been on full display. Questions about why the Bears drafted Jones have been put to bed in a very early sense of the worry. Jones had a big double move, and a reception on the second day of camp, and followed that up with two big catches on go routes on day four.

Field deep ball to Velus Jones pic.twitter.com/xQ1wEvS8U8 — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) July 30, 2022

The proverbial you can’t teach speed, seems to apply here as Jones has been running past defensive backs. Even Kyler Gordon commented during a radio interview how fast Jones is. Jones seems to be coming on strong as more than just a special teams return threat. Velus Jones Jr. has a legitimate chance to be a major contributor as a receiver in his first year.

Perfect deep ball and over the shoulder catch from Justin Fields to Velus Jones. Kyler Gordon in coverage pic.twitter.com/ikdKQyUqHN — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) July 30, 2022

Velus Jones Jr. on going up against Kyler Gordon in training camp: "Iron sharpens Iron." #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 29, 2022

