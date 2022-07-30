Trending
Watch: Velus Jones Jr. catches two deep passes from Justin Fields

Daniel SoleskyBy 1 Min Read
Velus Jones Jr.

Velus Jones Jr. grabbed two more deep pass from Justin Fields today his second big play in two days, for the Chicago Bears.

 

Through four days of training camp, rookie third round draft pick Velus Jones Jr’s speed has been on full display.  Questions about why the Bears drafted Jones have been put to bed in a very early sense of the worry.  Jones had a big double move, and a reception on the second day of camp, and followed that up with two big catches on go routes on day four.

The proverbial you can’t teach speed, seems to apply here as Jones has been running past defensive backs.  Even Kyler Gordon commented during a radio interview how fast Jones is.  Jones seems to be coming on strong as more than just a special teams return threat.  Velus Jones Jr. has a legitimate chance to be a major contributor as a receiver in his first year.

