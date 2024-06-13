BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign weapon that will put Velus Jones Jr. on thin ice at training camp

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears made a signing that will put Velus Jones Jr. on thin ice during training camp. The Bears third-year wide receiver was hoping the league’s new kickoff rule could save his job, but the team has a new option at kick returner.

Velus Jones Jr. had one hope to make the 53-man roster

As previously discussed by Carlos Nazario with CCS, Jones’ saving grace has been his kickoff return skills:

While Jones struggled with playing on offense and punt return, he did a good job as a kickoff returner. In 2022, he ranked third in average yards per return (27.6 yards per return). In 2023, he ranked second among players with 10 or more returns, averaging 27.2 yards per return. After using a third-round pick on Velus Jones, many people expected him to be much better than he has been. Some want the Chicago Bears to cut bait with him. While it is true that he should be a better player than what he’s shown, some players progress slower than others.

Jones should be on the hot seat at training camp

While Jones could be helpful as a kick returner, the Bears shouldn’t waste a roster spot on Jones if he’s unable to contribute on other areas of the field. The Bears have too many upgrades at receiver to keep him if he’s dead weight everywhere else. Jones has already shown he’s a liability as a returner because of his knack for turning the ball over.

The Chicago Bears signed DeAndre Carter

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bears are bringing back wide receiver DeAndre Carter. Carter is known for his return abilities on special teams.

Carter has recorded 108 receptions for 1,259 yards and six touchdowns in his NFL career. He’s been used as a kick and punt returner. He’s returned 132 punts for 1,294 yards (9.8 yards average). He’s returned 118 kickoffs for 2646 yards (22.4 yards average) and scored one touchdown.

Carter played for the Bears briefly during the 2020 season.

At 31, Carter will have a chance to take Jones’ job during training camp. Jones will have one last opportunity to clean things up during preseason, or he could be a roster cut before the regular season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE