Possible Chicago Bears training camp cut misses practice Thursday

The Chicago Bears had several key players miss Thursday’s practice, including a player who needs to impress the coaching staff this offseason. The Bears are currently working through the voluntary portion of OTAs this month. Thursday was the first practice of OTAs open to the media.

Caleb Williams struggled at Thursday’s practice

This week, most Bears fans eagerly anticipated reports on how rookie quarterback Caleb Williams looked in practice. Williams had a horrible day of practice on Thursday. It didn’t help that he was missing two likely starters at wide receiver, Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen.

Chicago Bears WR Velus Jones Jr. missed Thursday’s practice

Another wide receiver also missed Thursday’s practice. Per Courtney Cronin with ESPN, third-year wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. was absent. Jones’ miss is notable because he’s expected to be on the bubble of roster cuts during training camp.

Darnell Wright, Nate Davis, and Montez Sweat were also absent on Thursday. Again, the practices are voluntary.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE