Chicago Blackhawks pull off pre-draft trade, give up defenseman

The Chicago Blackhawks pulled off a pre-draft trade on Friday. The Blackhawks are set to enter the draft on June 27 with the No. 3 pick.

While Chicago is expected to take a forward with their first pick in the draft, and to add veteran help at wing or centre in free agency, the team made moves on the defense in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Friday.

Per the Blackhawks, the team sent the rights to Victor Soderstrom, 24, to the Bruins in exchange for defenseman Ryan Mast and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Soderstrom was selected 11th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2019. The Blackhawks sent Utah Hockey Club a fifth-round pick in exchange for Soderstrom, Aku Raty, and Shea Weber in March. He played in 53 NHL contests with the Coyotes. He played in the SHL last season, earning the Salming Trophy.

In exchange for Soderstrom, the Blackhawks are gaining Mast, a sixth-round pick by the Bruins in 2021. Mast, 22, appeared in 37 games for the AHL Providence Bruins this past season. The six-foot-five, 220-pound defenceman scored no goals but had five assists for Providence, a career high for the native from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Mast has scored no goals in his two seasons in the AHL.

