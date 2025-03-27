Chicago Cubs make choice on Vidal Brujan; bring back fan favorite pitcher

The Chicago Cubs made four roster moves on Wednesday ahead of their domestic opening day matchup on Thursday night. The Cubs are set to play the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field at 9:10 p.m. CST.

The Cubs made most of their big roster moves ahead of their opening series against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week in Tokyo. Chicago went 0-2 against the defending World Series champs in Japan.

The Chicago Cubs had an important decision to make

The Cubs’ biggest decision entering this week was what to do with Vidal Brujan and Gage Workman. Workman is a Rule 5 draft pick. If the Cubs cut him, he could return to the Detroit Tigers.

Brujan is a veteran depth piece who can play shortstop, second base, or right field. He has no remaining minor league options.

The Cubs will get to delay the ultimate decision between Workman and Brujan because of an injury. Per the Cubs transaction wire, the team placed Brujan on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to March 23) due to a right elbow injury.

With Brujan on the injured list, Workman is set to begin the domestic opener on the Cubs roster.

A Cubs pitcher cleared waivers

In other injury news, Chicago placed reliever Ryan Brasier on the 15-day injured (retroactive to March 23) list for a hip injury. Reliever Tyson Miller is on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to March 21) due to a left hip impingement.

Before their opener on March 18, the Cubs designated fan-favorite pitcher and former top prospect Keegan Thompson for assignment. Thompson cleared waivers, and the Cubs are sending the right-handed pitcher to Iowa to begin the season.

