The City of Chicago has big plans for Soldier Field renovations in hopes of keeping Bears in town

The Chicago Bears season has just ended, and rather sourly as the team exited the year on a 10-game losing streak. It was a brutal season all together, but QB Justin Fields looks to be the future of the franchise, which is something fans can absolutely look forward to. And also, just yesterday, the Bears clinched the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With all of the money GM Ryan Poles has going into the off-season, it’s serving up to be one heck of a busy spring for the organization.

This morning, the city of Chicago released a video on their renditions of a renovated Solider Field. It was rumored this was going to release soon, and the video offers some cool looks. Check it out below.

The city of Chicago has released a video on their renditions of a renovated soldier field. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Qguyp6keVA — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) January 9, 2023

It’s been a busy morning for Chicago Bears news, as the team even announced the 2023-24 opponents. Be sure to stay tuned in the coming weeks for even more news as we anticipate a wild ride here in the 2023 off-season.

