The Chicago Bears overall did more positive things than negative in a 27-11 win over the Seattle Seahawks. However, the starting offensive line did not. The unit is showing that the Bears still have a long time before their quarterback, Justin Fields, has a reasonable time in a pocket to make a throw.

The starting line was rookie left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Cody Whitehair, center Sam Mustipher, right guard Teven Jenkins, and right tackle Larry Borom. As a unit, they were dreadful on the first and only drive involving Fields. Jones missed a couple of blocks.

Borom stood around on some plays where he could have helped protect a pass rusher like the play Jenkins was struggling with. (Borom would also be penalized on the drive for being an ineligible receiver downfield.) Mustipher missed assignments as usual.

A compilation video of Fields being under pressure on the first drive was put together by Warren Sharp on Twitter. It doesn’t bode well for the gutless wonders.

look at this series, Justin Fields under heat nonstop pic.twitter.com/Awaexcqyfz — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 19, 2022

Stop with the fairytale non-sense about Jones

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line is not good. General manager Ryan Poles and the staff are committed to playing the best five players on the offensive line this season. Best five compared to what? The Bears’ best five are not going to cut it for Fields this season.

Jones, who has been a darling with local Chicago media, had a miserable performance on that first drive. A left tackle whiffing on a block so bad the running back has to bail them out instead of picking up their own rusher is something more reminiscent of a late draft pick than a draft gem.

Poles should be nervous about the offensive line he’s put together

The gutless wonders as assembled aren’t going to get the job done for the Chicago Bears. Poles deliberately chose to prioritize other positions than the offensive line this offseason. It was a risk he chose to make the team better overall. But if Fields gets seriously injured, or if Fields fails to develop because he can’t trust his pocket, the blame can be heaped at Poles’ feet.

Getting Fields injured would be essentially malpractice by the first-year general manager. It’s a fireable offense. Poles had better hope the trim and fast philosophy he believes in will click in the next few weeks when Fields is asked to play more than a drive. Because it’s not working right now for the Chicago Bears. Those soft bodies are getting blown off the ball.

