Chicago Bears receive another brutal insult from Aaron Rodgers

This week, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams took a shot at the Green Bay Packers, saying their fan base sucks, claiming people in the crowd pushed players in their faces when they did a “Lambeau Leap” following Chicago’s 24-22 win in January.

Williams’ comments came weeks after former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he’d never play for the Bears even though he loved playing in Chicago. In May, he mocked Bears fans for thinking they’d be better in 2025 after hiring head coach Ben Johnson.

During an appearance on a YNK Podcast that was posted on YouTube this week, Rodgers took another swipe at his former rival. A fan asked him how it felt to be the father of the Bears and the Minnesota Vikings franchises.

Aaron Rodgers took another shot at the Chicago Bears

The newest quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers said he didn’t feel like he owned the Vikings, but doubled down on beating up on Chicago.

“I don’t actually count the Vikings,” Rodgers said. “I don’t. We’ve had some good battles over the years. I can’t say the same for Chicago. I actually do love the city. I’ve spent a lot of time there. I grew up a Bulls fan and a Cubs fan, because back in the day, anybody my age can relate on the old TVs you had like dials that you actually turned and fix the ears to make sure it wasn’t as fuzzy.

“But we had about eight channels and one of them was WGN, which of course showed all the Chicago teams. So I was a Bulls fan and a Cubs fan and then, I got to play for the Packers and we beat them up pretty good for 18 years.”

Rodgers has a 24-5 record against the Bears, and defeated Chicago in the NFC Championship Game in January of 2011. He has a 17-12-1 record against the Vikings.

So yes, Rodgers didn’t own the Vikings like he did the Bears. But Chicago has a chance to reverse course when they host the Steelers on Nov. 23.

