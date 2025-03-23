‘Washed’: Chicago Bears GM accused of not watching the ‘tape’ on controversial free agent

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made a couple of free agent signings in 2024 that he took heat for before the season started. Safety Kevin Byard and running back D’Andre Swift were head scratchers.

Byard had a decent season, though he wasn’t close to being the All-Pro player he was in 2021. Swift was pretty bad, and the Bears are considering adding more talent in the draft to augment his limited skillset.

The Bears appear to have made a controversial signing this offseason. All-Pro Grady Jarrett gives new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen a solid starter on the defensive line. However, at 31, he’s starting to show signs of decline.

The Chicago Bears were criticized for signing Grady Jarrett

ESPN‘s Seth Walder thought the signing was one of the worst moves of the offseason. Walter Football had an even more scathing review for Poles and the scouting department, calling Jarrett washed and suggesting the Bears didn’t watch tape on Jarrett before signing him to a three-year contract worth $43.5 million, with $28.5 fully guaranteed.

Via Walter Football:

“This contract is pretty wild. The Falcons just cut Grady Jarrett, yet the veteran defensive tackle was snatched up very quickly. Most of the moves done today were discussed at the combine, but this just happened even though Atlanta was willing to part ways with its long-time player.

The Bears must not have watched tape on Jarrett. If they had, they wouldn’t have given him this much money. Jarrett used to be a terrific defensive lineman, but at 32, he looked washed last year. Perhaps he can rebound with one more strong season, but this is a huge overpay.”

Overpays happen in free agency

Overpays happen in free agency. That’s the con of relying on free agency to supplement a poor draft strategy. But the Bears needed to upgrade their defensive line immediately to start competing during Caleb Williams’ rookie contract, and Jarrett is certainly an upgrade.

Garrett finished 2024 with 53 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and nine tackles for loss.

Walter Football did give positive grades for the Bears in free agency. They gave the signing of center Drew Dalman an A+, arguing that Williams has no excuses after the additions to the offensive line this offseason.

Walter Football gave the Dayo Odeyingbo signing a B+, with the caveat that they didn’t expect the defensive end to receive such a high contract after a down year in 2024.

Par for the course.

