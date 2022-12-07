The Chicago Bulls head back to the United Center Wednesday with a chance to snap their 3-game losing streak suffered on the West Coast.

The Chicago Bulls continue to disappoint through the first third of the season as a tough West Coast road trip ends with a three game losing streak, and an overall 9-14 record as they head home to face the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards, after a decent start to the season, have hit some skids of their own, having lost three in a row as well, along with six of their last seven. This will be the second time that these two teams have faced off this season, with the first tilting to the Wizards 102-100 on the second night of the year.

Each team will have some injury concerns for tonight’s game in differing fashion. The Chicago Bulls injury report remains up in the air, as Javonte Green remains doubtful with a knee injury, and Alex Caruso is once again listed as questionable. The Washington report is a bit tougher as Bradley Beal has been ruled out indefinitely with a hamstring injury. Rui Hachimura also remains out for the Wizards.

The best bet of the day has once again hit the skids of their own with an ugly five pick losing streak. I’ve battled back from an ugly streak once already, but I can’t lie, these losses are driving me up a wall.

I’m picking out a strong trend that has been seen for this Bulls team thus far this season, against a team hasn’t seen much success in this category themselves. I’ll be here rain, sleet or shine, but I promise you I’m going to get this thing in the right direction, whether the Bulls do so themselves or not! Best of luck, see red and GO BULLS!!

2022 Bulls Best Bet Record: 9-14 (Ice Cold 5L Streak)

Last Pick: Bulls +2.5 – L

Chicago Bulls 3rd Quarter Spread (-1.5) (Sportsbook odds may vary)

Despite the struggles of this Bulls season, one thing cannot be denied. The 3rd quarter Bulls are for real, and frankly, the reason why they can’t figure out how to bring the energy throughout the rest of these games is beyond me, but the Bulls have come out of halftime playing their best all season long.

To this point, the Chicago Bulls have a whopping 17-5-1 straight up record in the third quarter of games. They have come out of halftimes strong offensively, and they have come out strong defensively. Offensively this Bulls team’s points per game ranks in each quarter are as follows, 21st in 1Q, 22nd in 2Q, 18th in 4Q, but 6TH in the 3rd quarter.

Again, whatever they are doing out of half needs to be addressed throughout other points in the game, but offensively this team gets in done in the third.

The same can be said on the defensive end! In points allowed per game in each quarter they rank, 25th in 1Q, 22nd in 2Q ,11th in 4Q, but 5TH in the 3rd quarter. It is mind boggling that a team can be a unanimous top six team in one quarter and almost a unanimous bottom ten team in the other three. Something needs to be done to shore up the other portions of these games.

The Washington Wizards seemingly give the 3rd quarter Bulls a fantastic matchup. The Wizards rank 25th in points scored per game in the 3rd quarter, while ranking 16th in points allowed in the 3rd.

Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams will most likely be very important factors for the Chicago Bulls defensively tonight. Bradley Beal went down just three minutes into their last game against the Lakers, and following his departure, both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis attempted over 20 shots each. Williams would have already been asked to neutralize Kuzma, but in Javonte Green’s absence, he could see more playing time.

Take the Bulls to keep rolling in the third quarter tonight, if you’re looking for multiple options consider Derozan’s point total along with some Patrick Williams props if you agree he’ll play a larger role in Javonte Green’s absence. Best of luck, see red, and GO BULLS!!

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE