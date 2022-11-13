The Justin Fields-Cole Kmet tandem is looking better every week

Cole Kmet was WIDE open and Justin Fields was able to find the Tight End for a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter of today’s game versus the Detroit Lions.

That was Kmet’s second touchdown this afternoon and his fourth(!) in three weeks. Not only is Fields blossoming into and becoming a duel-threat Quarterback, but it seems that he knows who his favorite target is, and that should make Bears fans even more excited.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE